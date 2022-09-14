Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,025,000 shares of company stock worth $24,119,500 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 84,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.