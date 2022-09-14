Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.

Equitable Price Performance

EQH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.92 on Monday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after purchasing an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after purchasing an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,472 shares of company stock worth $4,837,465. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.