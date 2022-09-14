Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Halma plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Halma in a report released on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Halma’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Halma alerts:

HLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,355.00.

Halma Price Performance

About Halma

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

(Get Rating)

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.