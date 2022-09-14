Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,542,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $181,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $163,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.
loanDepot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Articles
