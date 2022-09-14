Jetcoin Trading Down 80.5% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $33,437.42 and $29,923.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 80.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

