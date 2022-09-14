Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $37,337.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.41 or 0.00110561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetfuel Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.

About Jetfuel Finance

Jetfuel Finance’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official website is jetfuel.finance/vaults. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetfuel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetfuel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.