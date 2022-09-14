JOE Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. JOE has a market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 507.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,934,166 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

