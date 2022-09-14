John Davidson Martin Wood Buys 2,000 Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Director John Davidson Martin Wood purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$68,000.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

HPS.A opened at C$16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.72. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.72 and a 12 month high of C$18.50.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

