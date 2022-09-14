John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.14

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and traded as low as $34.63. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 50,314 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $41,392.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 40.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

