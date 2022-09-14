John L. Hennessy Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Price Performance
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.91.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
