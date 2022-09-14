Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,676,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Morningstar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
See Also
