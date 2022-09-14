Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNGet Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,676,010.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Morningstar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.