Joseph R. Nerges Buys 6,134 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CSP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. CSP’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CSP

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

