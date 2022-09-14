Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $11.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. StockNews.com raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,653 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,694,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,613,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

