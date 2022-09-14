JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
