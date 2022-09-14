JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.7% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.