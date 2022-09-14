JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 35,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 173,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

