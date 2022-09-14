JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

