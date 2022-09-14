JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) to Overweight

Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azelis Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €22.00 ($22.45) price target for the company.
Azelis Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS AZLGF opened at 22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 22.30. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of 22.30 and a 1-year high of 25.45.
About Azelis Group
Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.
