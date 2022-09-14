JTC (LON:JTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($10.63) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
JTC Stock Up 9.8 %
LON JTC opened at GBX 844 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4,220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. JTC has a twelve month low of GBX 563 ($6.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 957.27 ($11.57). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 730.76.
Insider Activity at JTC
In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,622 ($90,166.75).
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
