Juggernaut Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $242,118.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,268.61 or 0.99997718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.85 or 1.00063056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00060958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00065733 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

