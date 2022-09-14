JUST Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. JUST has a market cap of $235.97 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 331.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.85 or 0.02079206 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00819822 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020703 BTC.
About JUST
JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
