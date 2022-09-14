K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNT. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99.

Insider Activity at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In related news, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

