Kalata (KALA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $393.00

Kalata (KALA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Kalata has a market capitalization of $13,291.99 and approximately $393.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kalata has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 140.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.01188461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00833957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021065 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
