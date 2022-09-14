Kalmar (KALM) Price Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Kalmar’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. The official website for Kalmar is kalmar.io/#. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

