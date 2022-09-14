Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Kanzhun Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:BZ opened at 22.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 23.08. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of 13.46 and a 12 month high of 43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its position in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

