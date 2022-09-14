Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells $18,120.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $18,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,749,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,295,993.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $31,322.20.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $14,848.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 43.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
