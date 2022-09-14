Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.38.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.21. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at $246,106,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,607,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.