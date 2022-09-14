Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 26,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total value of $15,116,150.00.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $292.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.86 and a 52-week high of $414.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $128.33 to $136.67 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.77.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.