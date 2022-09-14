Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.57

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Kava has a market cap of $395.04 million and $18.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00007756 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00094096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00069178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

