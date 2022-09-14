KCCPAD (KCCPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.23 million and $139.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KCCPAD

KCCPAD is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KCCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KCCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

