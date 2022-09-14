Keep Network Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $130.57 million and $226,095.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 507.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.02990046 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00828367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020919 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
