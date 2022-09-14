Keep3rV1 Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $103.79 or 0.00516600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s launch date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

