Keith Neumeyer Purchases 110,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 110,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,655,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,615.73.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Keith Neumeyer bought 341,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

TSE FF opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.67 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About First Mining Gold

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on First Mining Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

