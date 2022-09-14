Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE:K opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kellogg by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
