Kemacoin (KEMA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $6,433.76 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00154529 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Kemacoin
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kemacoin
