Kemacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $5,853.00 and $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00156115 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
