Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 4.2 %
NYSE KW opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 105.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
