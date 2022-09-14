Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 22,766 Shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,123.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,867,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,380.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BioSig Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
