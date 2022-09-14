KeyCorp Comments on UiPath Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for UiPath in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UiPath during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

