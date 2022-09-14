KeyFi (KEYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $207,013.87

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $207,013.87 and approximately $290.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 259.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
