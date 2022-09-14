KickToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,406.00 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $788,543.60 and $54,406.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,852,500 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.