Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stake Raised by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Kimball International worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kimball International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

