Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.