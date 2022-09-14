Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Tops $22.73 Million

Kin (KIN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $655,339.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.01048181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,212,174 coins and its circulating supply is 1,927,205,746,125 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.