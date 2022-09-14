Kineko (KKO) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Kineko (KKO) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $13,281.96 and $411.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 251% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.01716562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00827916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020916 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi. Kineko’s official website is kineko.io.

Buying and Selling Kineko

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kineko betting app is a fully licensed, high throughput betting app with the support of a DeFi ecosystem to bootsrap liquidity of the native token $KKO. The native token will be used for rewards on the exchange and for participating in the liquidity programs. With this ecosystem, the exchange will be able to reward any participant whether they're betting or simply staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

