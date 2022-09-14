KingDeFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KingDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.
KingDeFi Profile
KingDeFi’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KingDeFi
