Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Kion Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €33.79 ($34.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.64 and its 200-day moving average is €49.76. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

