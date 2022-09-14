Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $15.23. Kirin shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 81,189 shares traded.

Kirin Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). Kirin had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.