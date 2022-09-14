KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,338 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $2,740,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $340.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

