Kleros Price Tops $0.0264 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros’ launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently.”

