KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $106,776.32 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76.

On Thursday, August 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 1.6 %

KNBE stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. Stephens started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

